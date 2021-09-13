Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.8 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $113.29 changed hands at -$1.1 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.18B. PTON’s current price is a discount, trading about -51.02% off its 52-week high of $171.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.83, which suggests the last value was 30.42% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.34 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PTON as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 118.61 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.60%, with the 5-day performance at 13.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 1.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $45.00 with $185.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.55% over the past 6 months, a -209.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 31.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will fall -266.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -565.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $936.9 million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $822.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $607.1 million and $748.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to decrease by -98.50%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.07% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 83.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.48%. There are 83.71% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 22.32 million PTON shares worth $2.77 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 20.26 million shares worth $2.51 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.07 million shares estimated at $1.75 billion under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million shares worth around $894.16 million.