OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 5.33 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.46 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $958.59M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.2% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 58.94% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

Analysts gave the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended OGI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.96%, with the 5-day performance at -10.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -8.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.7% for it to hit the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.59% over the past 6 months, a -250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 03.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.63% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 19.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.17%. There are 19.43% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 23.58 million OGI shares worth $67.44 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 3.45 million shares worth $9.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 23.58 million shares estimated at $67.44 million under it, the former controlled 7.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 3.45 million shares worth around $9.88 million.