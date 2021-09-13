Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $5.32 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.59M. NM’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.85% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 72.74% up since then. When we look at Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 500.18K.

Analysts gave the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) trade information

Instantly NM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.87 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 136.44%, with the 5-day performance at -9.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 31.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NM’s forecast low is $18.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -238.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will rise 212.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 171.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

NM Dividends

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.31% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares while 9.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.57%. There are 9.64% institutions holding the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million NM shares worth $7.43 million.

Globeflex Capital L P holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.82% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. With 43102.0 shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.37 million.