Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: LCID) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 16.1 million Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.93 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.13B. LCID’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.44% off its 52-week high of $64.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.60, which suggests the last value was 51.83% up since then. When we look at Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.76 million.

Analysts gave the Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (LCID) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LCID as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) trade information

Instantly LCID was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.62 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.10%, with the 5-day performance at 6.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:LCID) is -18.55% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCID’s forecast low is $28.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.49% for it to hit the projected low.

LCID Dividends

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Lucid Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:LCID)’s Major holders