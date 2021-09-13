Let’s Talk About The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.09 changing hands around $0.83 or 8.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $927.09M. HNST’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.33% off its 52-week high of $23.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.05, which suggests the last value was 18.39% up since then. When we look at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HNST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.15 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 8.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is -25.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HNST’s forecast low is $11.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.81% for it to hit the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.58 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $81.27 million.

The 2021 estimates are for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock earnings to increase by 53.50%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 16.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.06% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares while 49.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.62%.