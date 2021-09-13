Let’s Dive Into The Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.07 changing hands around $0.37 or 13.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $406.40M. CEPU’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.65% off its 52-week high of $3.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 38.11% up since then. When we look at Central Puerto S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.40K.

Analysts gave the Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEPU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Central Puerto S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Instantly CEPU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 13.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) is 4.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CEPU’s forecast low is $12.10 with $12.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -294.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -294.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Central Puerto S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.54% over the past 6 months, a 92.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Central Puerto S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $136.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $130.38 million and $106.36 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Central Puerto S.A. earnings to increase by 46.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.30% per year.

CEPU Dividends

Central Puerto S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Central Puerto S.A. shares while 3.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.29%. There are 3.29% institutions holding the Central Puerto S.A. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million CEPU shares worth $4.4 million.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.58 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.43 million.