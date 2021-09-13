Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $20.70 changed hands at $0.38 or 1.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.35B. KURA’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.73% off its 52-week high of $43.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.12, which suggests the last value was 26.96% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.36K.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.75 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.62%, with the 5-day performance at 8.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) is 21.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KURA’s forecast low is $38.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.83% over the past 6 months, a -23.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc. will fall -22.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares while 105.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.23%. There are 105.32% institutions holding the Kura Oncology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 9.18 million KURA shares worth $259.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 5.22 million shares worth $147.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $49.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $48.37 million.