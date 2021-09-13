Is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.52 changed hands at -$2.56 or -5.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.75B. MRVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.74% off its 52-week high of $63.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.62, which suggests the last value was 46.95% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MRVI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.02 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.84%, with the 5-day performance at -21.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -5.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRVI’s forecast low is $54.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.60% over the past 6 months, a -19.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 169.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $199.79 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $198.13 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 101.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.00% per year.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares while 101.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.72%. There are 101.50% institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 21.52% of the shares, roughly 24.61 million MRVI shares worth $1.03 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.06% or 12.65 million shares worth $527.98 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.83 million shares estimated at $124.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $107.76 million.