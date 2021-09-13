Is Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.45 changing hands around $2.16 or 11.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.18B. BMA’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.96% off its 52-week high of $19.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.45, which suggests the last value was 44.01% up since then. When we look at Banco Macro S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.01K.

Analysts gave the Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BMA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Macro S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.64.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) trade information

Instantly BMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.20 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 11.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.47%, with the 5-day performance at 1.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) is 23.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BMA’s forecast low is $6.42 with $56.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -176.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Macro S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.84% over the past 6 months, a -65.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Macro S.A. will fall -56.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $343.19 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Macro S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $279.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $351.08 million and $328.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Banco Macro S.A. earnings to increase by 14.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.74% per year.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Macro S.A. shares while 8.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.16%. There are 8.16% institutions holding the Banco Macro S.A. stock share, with Odey Asset Management Group Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million BMA shares worth $25.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 0.84 million shares worth $12.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $6.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 77255.0 shares worth around $1.16 million.