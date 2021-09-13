IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.01 changing hands around $1.44 or 6.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. IRNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.2% off its 52-week high of $29.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.36, which suggests the last value was 59.32% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 59.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.96 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.14%, with the 5-day performance at 59.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 115.70% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -35.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IRNT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 26.12% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.12% for it to hit the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -718.20%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.92% of IronNet Inc. shares while 36.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.40%.