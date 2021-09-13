Investors Could Make -1242.31% On Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Stock

In the last trading session, 4.6 million Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $103.75 changed hands at -$0.53 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $130.69B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.92% off its 52-week high of $212.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.89, which suggests the last value was 32.64% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.64 million.

Analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended PDD as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.6.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 109.00 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.61%, with the 5-day performance at 0.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 15.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $882.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDD’s forecast low is $570.02 with $1392.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1242.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -449.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.58% over the past 6 months, a 172.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will fall -15,900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3,260.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,078.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.44 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $27.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.82 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,355.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 28.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.97%. There are 28.92% institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.19% of the shares, roughly 27.45 million PDD shares worth $3.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 19.37 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 4.9 million shares estimated at $622.8 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 4.01 million shares worth around $536.74 million.