Investing In Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changing hands around $0.07 or 2.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $162.80M. GSMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.97% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 48.39% up since then. When we look at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GSMG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Instantly GSMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.55 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.36%, with the 5-day performance at -3.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) is 23.59% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GSMG’s forecast low is $7.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -202.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -202.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.92% over the past 6 months, a -10.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $162.89 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 372.60%.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 09 and September 10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.06% of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.65%. There are 0.56% institutions holding the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 91074.0 GSMG shares worth $0.23 million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 74503.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 31038.0 shares estimated at $78526.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.