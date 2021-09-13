Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.49 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.64 changing hands around $0.17 or 7.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $361.90M. SUPV’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.5% off its 52-week high of $3.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 42.05% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.69K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SUPV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.89 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.51%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) is 15.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SUPV’s forecast low is $0.61 with $4.34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.09% over the past 6 months, a -54.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $148.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $114.5 million and $135.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. earnings to increase by 185.40%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 13. The 1.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.95% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares while 2.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.38%. There are 2.54% institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million SUPV shares worth $1.44 million.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.33 million.