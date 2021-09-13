Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -144.44% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.06 or -10.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $82.73M. AUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -188.89% off its 52-week high of $1.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 15.56% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 626.41K.

Analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUMN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Minerals Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5497 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -10.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 2.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUMN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Minerals Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.10% over the past 6 months, a 142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golden Minerals Company will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 304.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Minerals Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.31 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 582.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -29.40%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 32.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.14%. There are 32.83% institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 6.03 million AUMN shares worth $3.7 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 3.51 million shares worth $2.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 4.47 million shares estimated at $2.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $2.16 million.