Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) Shares Are Down -35.10% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.49 changed hands at -$0.62 or -2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.88B. GBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -134.59% off its 52-week high of $64.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.48, which suggests the last value was 7.31% up since then. When we look at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Analysts gave the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GBT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Instantly GBT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.98 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.10%, with the 5-day performance at -7.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is -6.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GBT’s forecast low is $30.00 with $138.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -402.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.14% over the past 6 months, a -11.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. will fall -38.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.92 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $53.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 11.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.42% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares while 112.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.33%. There are 112.54% institutions holding the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million GBT shares worth $252.78 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 5.88 million shares worth $239.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $72.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $61.29 million.