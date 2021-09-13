Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DNN Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 49.19 million Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.18 or 12.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $946.30M. DNN’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.21% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 81.13% up since then. When we look at Denison Mines Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.93 million.

Analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 12.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 145.75%, with the 5-day performance at 13.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 43.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNN’s forecast low is $1.32 with $2.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denison Mines Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.47% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denison Mines Corp. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Denison Mines Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2018 will be $3.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Denison Mines Corp. earnings to increase by 15.70%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Denison Mines Corp. shares while 24.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.58%. There are 24.45% institutions holding the Denison Mines Corp. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 26.3 million DNN shares worth $31.3 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.62% or 21.07 million shares worth $25.08 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 26.46 million shares estimated at $29.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 11.85 million shares worth around $14.81 million.