Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Will Continue To Grow In 2021.

In the last trading session, 7.48 million Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at $0.08 or 15.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.20M. CYRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -191.67% off its 52-week high of $1.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 23.33% up since then. When we look at Cyren Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.26K.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6199 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 15.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.75%, with the 5-day performance at 8.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is 4.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyren Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $7.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyren Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Cyren Ltd. shares while 59.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.83%. There are 59.52% institutions holding the Cyren Ltd. stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 59.94% of the shares, roughly 32.21 million CYRN shares worth $26.22 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 1.34 million shares worth $1.09 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 13132.0 shares estimated at $10689.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.