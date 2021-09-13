Could BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 23.8 million BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.16 changing hands around $0.24 or 5.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.19M. BLU’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.23% off its 52-week high of $4.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 51.68% up since then. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.98K.

Analysts gave the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLU as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 5.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.10%, with the 5-day performance at 3.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 24.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLU’s forecast low is $4.79 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.14% for it to hit the projected low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BELLUS Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.20% over the past 6 months, a -57.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.41% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 69.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.38%. There are 69.19% institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.34% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million BLU shares worth $15.45 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.06% or 4.75 million shares worth $14.77 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 38028.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 31337.0 shares worth around $97458.0.