Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 3.13 million Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.48 changing hands around $1.18 or 1.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $273.36B. CMCSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.18% off its 52-week high of $61.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.97, which suggests the last value was 32.26% up since then. When we look at Comcast Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.19 million.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Instantly CMCSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 61.57 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 1.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.17%, with the 5-day performance at -3.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.57 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMCSA’s forecast low is $49.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comcast Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.87% over the past 6 months, a 20.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comcast Corporation will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.17 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $29.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.57 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Comcast Corporation earnings to decrease by -19.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.74% per year.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.80 per year.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Comcast Corporation shares while 85.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.89%. There are 85.32% institutions holding the Comcast Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 391.48 million CMCSA shares worth $22.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 317.59 million shares worth $18.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 128.86 million shares estimated at $6.97 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 122.39 million shares worth around $6.98 billion.