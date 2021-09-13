Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.71 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.38B. CD’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.59% off its 52-week high of $27.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.64, which suggests the last value was 17.68% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Instantly CD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.37 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.13%, with the 5-day performance at -6.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is -0.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CD’s forecast low is $100.83 with $157.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1241.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -761.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chindata Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.71% over the past 6 months, a -55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 882.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $669.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $713.04 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 879.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -88.70%.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 24.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.66%. There are 24.66% institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million CD shares worth $119.2 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 5.5 million shares worth $90.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $31.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $30.2 million.