Can Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 12.63 million Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.42 changing hands around $0.36 or 17.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.49M. DTSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.64% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 29.34% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 17.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is -6.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Datasea Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.60%.

DTSS Dividends

Datasea Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 28.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.85% of Datasea Inc. shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 0.31% institutions holding the Datasea Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 38567.0 DTSS shares worth $0.13 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 15536.0 shares worth $50492.0 as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 10484.0 shares estimated at $34073.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.