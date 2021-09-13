Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.53 changing hands around $0.36 or 8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.57B. BBAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.96% off its 52-week high of $4.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 49.89% up since then. When we look at Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.39K.

Analysts gave the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BBAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.98 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.91%, with the 5-day performance at -0.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 27.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBAR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $234.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. earnings to decrease by -38.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.93% per year.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares while 2.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.89%. There are 2.89% institutions holding the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million BBAR shares worth $2.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.37 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were GMO Emerging Markets Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.59 million.