An Overview Of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.21 changed hands at -$0.55 or -6.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.52M. WKEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.84% off its 52-week high of $22.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.00, which suggests the last value was 39.1% up since then. When we look at WISeKey International Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.43K.

Analysts gave the WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WKEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.37 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.80%, with the 5-day performance at 14.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is 28.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKEY’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.98% for it to hit the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WISeKey International Holding AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.58% over the past 6 months, a 88.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2021 estimates are for WISeKey International Holding AG earnings to decrease by -8.40%.

WKEY Dividends

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares while 0.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.70%. There are 0.70% institutions holding the WISeKey International Holding AG stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 17182.0 WKEY shares worth $0.12 million.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 16845.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.