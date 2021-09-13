Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Gain 2.28%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 3.02 million Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.63 changing hands around $1.13 or 2.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.88B. AA’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.55% off its 52-week high of $50.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.98, which suggests the last value was 78.31% up since then. When we look at Alcoa Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.02 million.

Analysts gave the Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.74 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.75%, with the 5-day performance at 5.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 10.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.93, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AA’s forecast low is $45.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alcoa Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.09% over the past 6 months, a 537.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alcoa Corporation will rise 216.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 411.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.81 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Alcoa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Alcoa Corporation earnings to increase by 85.00%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 12 and October 18.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Alcoa Corporation shares while 79.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.77%. There are 79.00% institutions holding the Alcoa Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 16.44 million AA shares worth $605.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 8.24 million shares worth $303.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $162.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $140.76 million.