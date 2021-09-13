ACVA Stock: More Upside For ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.87 changed hands at -$0.48 or -2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.15B. ACVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.09% off its 52-week high of $37.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.18, which suggests the last value was 8.51% up since then. When we look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 680.25K.

Analysts gave the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ACVA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.85 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.42%, with the 5-day performance at -1.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -19.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACVA’s forecast low is $23.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.75% for it to hit the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.37 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ACV Auctions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $85.95 million.

The 2021 estimates are for ACV Auctions Inc. earnings to increase by 46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.80% per year.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.96% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares while 128.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 144.81%. There are 128.94% institutions holding the ACV Auctions Inc. stock share, with Durable Capital Partners LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.81% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million ACVA shares worth $84.38 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 2.09 million shares worth $72.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $24.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $23.8 million.