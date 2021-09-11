With 38.99% Distance From Low, Could Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $43.40 trading at $1.2 or 2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.62B. That closing price of SEERâ€™s stock is at a discount of -99.42% from its 52-week high price of $86.55 and is indicating a premium of 38.99% from its 52-week low price of $26.48. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 453.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seer Inc. (SEER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.84%, in the last five days SEER remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $43.40 price level, adding 5.34% to its value on the day. Seer Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -22.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.93% in past 5-day. Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) showed a performance of 44.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.16 million shares which calculate 8.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -72.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.83% for stockâ€™s current value.

Seer Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Seer Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.63% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 595.10% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.33 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

SEER Dividends

Seer Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.43% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 78.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.93% institutions for Seer Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SEER for having 8.46 million shares of worth $423.05 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.93% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., which was holding about 5.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.53 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.8 million shares of worth $90.11 million or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $49.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of companyâ€™s stock.