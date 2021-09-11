With 17.66% Distance From Low, Is Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $479.52M. That closing price of ZME’s stock is at a discount of -514.37% from its 52-week high price of $20.52 and is indicating a premium of 17.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 53980.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 344.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ZME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 16.08% to its value on the day. Zhangmen Education Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.70% in past 5-day. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) showed a performance of -38.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $110.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110.18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110.18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3198.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3198.8% for stock’s current value.

ZME Dividends

Zhangmen Education Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.25% institutions for Zhangmen Education Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at ZME for having 16.15 million shares of worth $211.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.7 million.