Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Drops -3.10%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.70 trading at -$0.95 or -3.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.99B. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -48.28% from its 52-week high price of $44.04 and is indicating a premium of 29.49% from its 52-week low price of $20.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.10%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $29.70 price level, adding 12.85% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.79% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of -7.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.46 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.48% for stock’s current value.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.43% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.72 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.28%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.60% institutions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHLS for having 11.8 million shares of worth $410.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 10.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $364.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $86.82 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.