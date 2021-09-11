Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Is Down -11.96% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.17 trading at -$0.95 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of POLY’s stock is at a discount of -87.3% from its 52-week high price of $50.89 and is indicating a premium of 59.7% from its 52-week low price of $10.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 358.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.38%, in the last five days POLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $27.17 price level, adding 12.52% to its value on the day. Plantronics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.96% in past 5-day. Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) showed a performance of -11.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.82 million shares which calculate 5.33 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plantronics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.82% while that of industry is 6.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.40% in the current quarter and calculating -39.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $432.43 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $428.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 26 and July 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.04% institutions for Plantronics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at POLY for having 6.07 million shares of worth $236.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $232.93 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.65 million shares of worth $141.83 million or 8.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $141.68 million in the company or a holder of 8.36% of company’s stock.