My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -117.39%.

In last trading session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.75M. That closing price of MYSZ’s stock is at a discount of -44.93% from its 52-week high price of $2.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 366.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For My Size Inc. (MYSZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days MYSZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 3.5% to its value on the day. My Size Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.95% in past 5-day. My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) showed a performance of 16.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.39% for stock’s current value.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that My Size Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.14% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.63 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $272.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2008. Company posted $216.51 million and $241.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.00% while estimating it to be 12.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.28% during past 5 years.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.74% institutions for My Size Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp is the top institutional holder at MYSZ for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 62213.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95808.0.