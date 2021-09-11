MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -6.50% Last Month.

In last trading session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.85 trading at -$0.26 or -1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of MAG’s stock is at a discount of -36.86% from its 52-week high price of $24.43 and is indicating a premium of 21.51% from its 52-week low price of $14.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 461.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.44%, in the last five days MAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $17.85 price level, adding 10.93% to its value on the day. MAG Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -13.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) showed a performance of -6.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.99% for stock’s current value.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MAG Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 137.50% while that of industry is 21.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.40% during past 5 years.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.21% institutions for MAG Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at MAG for having 4.82 million shares of worth $100.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 4.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.71 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.41 million shares of worth $92.2 million or 4.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90.9 million in the company or a holder of 4.57% of company’s stock.