INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) Reduces -2.02% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.84 trading at -$0.91 or -3.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.54B. That closing price of IAS’s stock is at a discount of -14.36% from its 52-week high price of $26.12 and is indicating a premium of 28.94% from its 52-week low price of $16.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 599.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.83%, in the last five days IAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $22.84 price level, adding 12.56% to its value on the day. INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC’s shares saw a change of 10.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.02% in past 5-day. INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS) showed a performance of 29.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.68% for stock’s current value.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.14 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $93.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

IAS Dividends

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.44% institutions for INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IAS for having 94.38 million shares of worth $1.94 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 61.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 22.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $467.63 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.65 million shares of worth $13.45 million or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26317.0 shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.