Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Has Seen A Rose Of 276.10% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.71 trading at -$0.1 or -1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.16M. That closing price of III’s stock is at a discount of -2.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.87 and is indicating a premium of 74.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 435.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Information Services Group Inc. (III), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.28%, in the last five days III remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $7.71 price level, adding 4.81% to its value on the day. Information Services Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 135.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.33% in past 5-day. Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) showed a performance of 16.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.76% for stock’s current value.

Information Services Group Inc. (III) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Information Services Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.14% while that of industry is 20.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.54 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $52.94 million and $61.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.80% while estimating it to be 8.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

III Dividends

Information Services Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at III for having 1.63 million shares of worth $3.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2020, it was holding 3.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which was holding about 0.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.66 million.