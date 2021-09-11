Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Has Recovered -72.07 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -481.93% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at -$0.24 or -9.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $126.90M. That closing price of HUIZ’s stock is at a discount of -481.93% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 9.66% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.16%, in the last five days HUIZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $2.38 price level, adding 27.44% to its value on the day. Huize Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -66.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.22% in past 5-day. Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) showed a performance of -21.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37950.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $88.38. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3613.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1147.9% for stock’s current value.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

HUIZ Dividends

Huize Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 18 and August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.81% institutions for Huize Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SAIF Advisors Limited is the top institutional holder at HUIZ for having 6.74 million shares of worth $56.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 15.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd, which was holding about 1.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.37 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $2.81 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90620.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.