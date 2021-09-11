Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Could Experience 94.38% Growth

In last trading session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.30 trading at $0.03 or 0.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.87B. That closing price of HGV’s stock is at a discount of -8.71% from its 52-week high price of $48.16 and is indicating a premium of 55.58% from its 52-week low price of $19.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 681.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.07%, in the last five days HGV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $44.30 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s shares saw a change of 41.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.76% in past 5-day. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) showed a performance of 6.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.36 million shares which calculate 10.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.84% for stock’s current value.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 150.00% while that of industry is 52.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 139.30% in the current quarter and calculating 575.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $304.81 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $357.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $131.23 million and $208 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 132.30% while estimating it to be 72.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -197.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.54%.

HGV Dividends

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.97% institutions for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HGV for having 7.88 million shares of worth $295.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 6.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $253.81 million.

On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.45 million shares of worth $204.46 million or 6.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $89.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.