Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Jumps 0.64%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.74 trading at $0.15 or 0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $843.24M. That closing price of GSL’s stock is at a discount of -0.97% from its 52-week high price of $23.97 and is indicating a premium of 77.51% from its 52-week low price of $5.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 751.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.93 in the current quarter.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.64%, in the last five days GSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $23.74 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares saw a change of 99.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.17% in past 5-day. Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) showed a performance of 23.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.6% for stock’s current value.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Global Ship Lease Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.21% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 111.40% in the current quarter and calculating 260.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.17 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $70.52 million and $69.97 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.20% while estimating it to be 66.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.15% institutions for Global Ship Lease Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kelso & Company, L.p. is the top institutional holder at GSL for having 8.16 million shares of worth $159.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 22.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 2.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.99 million.