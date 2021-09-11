Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Currently 13.48% Above Its 52-Week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.72 trading at $4.73 or 18.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $225.18M. That closing price of ESEA’s stock is at a premium of 13.48% from its 52-week high price of $26.58 and is indicating a premium of 93.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91130.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 80.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.20%, in the last five days ESEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $30.72 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Euroseas Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 465.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.40% in past 5-day. Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) showed a performance of 40.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24320.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.93% for stock’s current value.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Euroseas Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 269.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 824.14% while that of industry is -5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 345.00% in the current quarter and calculating 14,100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.6 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 148.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

ESEA Dividends

Euroseas Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 17 and November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.34% institutions for Euroseas Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ESEA for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 2.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.61 million.