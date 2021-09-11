Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG), 26.16% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.51 trading at $0.15 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $669.87M. That closing price of CANG’s stock is at a discount of -291.35% from its 52-week high price of $17.65 and is indicating a premium of 26.16% from its 52-week low price of $3.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cango Inc. (CANG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.62 in the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days CANG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $4.51 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Cango Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.35% in past 5-day. Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) showed a performance of 10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -861.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -861.42% for stock’s current value.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cango Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -94.54% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16,300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 755.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,452.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $882.04 million for the same.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 760.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.11%.

CANG Dividends

Cango Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 23 and August 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.32% institutions for Cango Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at CANG for having 26.72 million shares of worth $224.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 24.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 5.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.3 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 66952.0 shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15300.0 shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $87975.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.