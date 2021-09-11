American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Drops -1.26%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.90 trading at -$0.33 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $353.28M. That closing price of AOUT’s stock is at a discount of -41.39% from its 52-week high price of $36.62 and is indicating a premium of 52.74% from its 52-week low price of $12.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 181.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days AOUT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $25.90 price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) showed a performance of -12.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.14% for stock’s current value.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Outdoor Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.31% while that of industry is 31.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.35 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2021.

AOUT Dividends

American Outdoor Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.92% institutions for American Outdoor Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AOUT for having 1.06 million shares of worth $37.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $9.98 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.