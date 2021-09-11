Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) 3.78% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.34?

In last trading session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.33 trading at -$0.09 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That closing price of ARLP’s stock is at a discount of -1.29% from its 52-week high price of $9.45 and is indicating a premium of 71.81% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 442.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days ARLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $9.33 price level, adding 3.01% to its value on the day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 108.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.78% in past 5-day. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) showed a performance of 13.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.54% for stock’s current value.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 37.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $417.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $423 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.83%.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.34% institutions for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARLP for having 5.49 million shares of worth $39.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnolia Group, LLC, which was holding about 5.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.67 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.39 million shares of worth $2.31 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.