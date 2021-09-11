Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Is 61.97% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.90 trading at $6.99 or 14.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.95B. That closing price of ADGI’s stock is at a premium of 10.26% from its 52-week high price of $48.37 and is indicating a premium of 61.97% from its 52-week low price of $20.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 711.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.90%, in the last five days ADGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/10/21 when the stock touched $53.90 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 158.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 50.39% in past 5-day. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) showed a performance of 94.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.78% for stock’s current value.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders