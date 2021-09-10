With 28.71% Distance From Low, Is ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.02 or -0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.54M. That most recent trading price of RSLS’s stock is at a discount of -966.34% from its 52-week high price of $32.31 and is indicating a premium of 28.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days RSLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 9.82% to its value on the day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.68% in past 5-day. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) showed a performance of -13.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.44% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -238.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -238.28% for stock’s current value.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 863.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.40% during past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.70% institutions for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at RSLS for having 0.82 million shares of worth $4.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51120.0 shares of worth $0.26 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17077.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $85385.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.