WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Drops -1.38 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.26 trading at -$0.4 or -1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.54B. That most recent trading price of WSC’s stock is at a discount of -7.5% from its 52-week high price of $30.38 and is indicating a premium of 44.34% from its 52-week low price of $15.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days WSC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $28.26 price level, adding 4.3% to its value on the day. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.34% in past 5-day. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) showed a performance of 2.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.77 million shares which calculate 10.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.16% for stock’s current value.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 70.73% while that of industry is 17.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $461.1 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $467.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $257.77 million and $417.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 78.90% while estimating it to be 11.90% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 418.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.43%.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.53% institutions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WSC for having 20.37 million shares of worth $567.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $483.65 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.7 million shares of worth $158.76 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $157.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.