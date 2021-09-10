Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Has Recovered 27.52 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -21.16% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.30 trading at -$0.03 or -0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That most recent trading price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -21.16% from its 52-week high price of $20.96 and is indicating a premium of 66.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.20%, in the last five days TRIL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/03/21 when the stock touched $17.30 price level, adding 0.8% to its value on the day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.35% in past 5-day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) showed a performance of 171.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.94% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.29% while that of industry is 18.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.10% in the current quarter and calculating 33.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years.

TRIL Dividends

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.09% institutions for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at TRIL for having 7.66 million shares of worth $82.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.61 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.66 million shares of worth $82.26 million or 7.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.