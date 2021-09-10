Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO), Stock Drops -53.37% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw 3.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at $0.01 or 0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.26M. That closing price of RMO’s stock is at a discount of -702.06% from its 52-week high price of $38.90 and is indicating a premium of 15.67% from its 52-week low price of $4.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.21%, in the last five days RMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/07/21 when the stock touched $4.85 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. Romeo Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.82% in past 5-day. Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) showed a performance of -29.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.26 million shares which calculate 8.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -147.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.53% for stock’s current value.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Romeo Power Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100.00% while that of industry is 29.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 124.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.37 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.44% institutions for Romeo Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RMO for having 7.67 million shares of worth $62.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., which was holding about 5.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.85 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.97 million shares of worth $32.34 million or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.17 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.