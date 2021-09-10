Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Ripped 47.21% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw 2.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.88 trading at $0.43 or 3.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $488.86M. That closing price of REKR’s stock is at a discount of -113.64% from its 52-week high price of $25.38 and is indicating a premium of 73.99% from its 52-week low price of $3.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 901.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.76%, in the last five days REKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $11.88 price level, adding 16.98% to its value on the day. Rekor Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) showed a performance of 58.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.36 million shares which calculate 8.09 days to cover the short interests.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rekor Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is -1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -233.30% in the current quarter and calculating 53.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 116.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.27 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.34% institutions for Rekor Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at REKR for having 2.81 million shares of worth $28.53 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arctis Global LLC, which was holding about 2.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $8.57 million or 2.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.72 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.32 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.