Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Up 9.62% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.49 trading at -$0.34 or -1.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.79B. That most recent trading price of RXRX’s stock is at a discount of -50.26% from its 52-week high price of $42.81 and is indicating a premium of 37.52% from its 52-week low price of $17.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 429.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days RXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $28.49 price level, adding 3.1% to its value on the day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.34% in past 5-day. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) showed a performance of 9.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.3% for stock’s current value.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.7 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.16% institutions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at RXRX for having 18.52 million shares of worth $676.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Laurion Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.75 million shares of worth $83.47 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.61 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $42.44 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.