PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), Stock Drops -48.42% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.58 or 24.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.73M. That closing price of PAYS’s stock is at a discount of -111.56% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 20.41% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 283.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.58%, in the last five days PAYS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/09/21 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. PaySign Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.07% in past 5-day. PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) showed a performance of 18.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PaySign Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 122.22% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.82 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.00% during past 5 years.

PAYS Dividends

PaySign Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.25% institutions for PaySign Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAYS for having 2.15 million shares of worth $9.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.78 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $4.25 million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.