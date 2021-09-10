Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Are Up 9.76% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up? – Marketing Sentinel
Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Are Up 9.76% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.01 or -2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.26M. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -443.9% from its 52-week high price of $2.23 and is indicating a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.21%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/02/21 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 24.91% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.97% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of -32.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.63% institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 17.65 million shares of worth $19.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 14.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.49 million.

