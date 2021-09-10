Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Has Reached A Distance Of 65.49% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw 7.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.10 trading at $0.01 or 0.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.62B. That most recent trading price of KDMN’s stock is at a discount of -1.1% from its 52-week high price of $9.20 and is indicating a premium of 65.49% from its 52-week low price of $3.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.06%, in the last five days KDMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/08/21 when the stock touched $9.10 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 67.40% in past 5-day. Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) showed a performance of 80.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.73 million shares which calculate 25.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.33% for stock’s current value.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kadmon Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 106.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.45% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.90% in the current quarter and calculating -26.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $520k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $448k and $490k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% while estimating it to be 6.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.30% during past 5 years.

KDMN Dividends

Kadmon Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.57% institutions for Kadmon Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KDMN for having 16.24 million shares of worth $63.19 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 15.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.12 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.01 million shares of worth $38.44 million or 5.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.